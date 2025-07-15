Family loses everything after Millersville rental home is condemned for mold

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family who moved out of Nashville for a quieter life in Millersville now finds themselves with nothing after their rental home was condemned just 75 days after they moved in.

According to a letter, Codes officials found mold building up in the HVAC system, structural damage, major roof leaks, and serious fire hazards, forcing Ashlynn Cartwright and her four children to evacuate and leave their belongings behind.

The problems began shortly after they moved in.

"The spring rain came in, and that's when I started noticing the rainfall that was coming through," Ashlynn Cartwright said.

The leaking roof was just the beginning. Inspectors discovered the dryer vent was pumping moisture into the crawl space, leading to mold in the HVAC system that contaminated the air throughout the home. They also said a room, classified as a bedroom, was uninhabitable because of improper ventilation.

"I had requested that a mold remediator come out and do an inspection. And then my renter's insurance came out and did some sort of inspection, and that's when they confirmed everything was pre-existing to my tenancy," Cartwright said.

On July 2, Millersville's Codes Department condemned the home. Cartwright and her children were told to leave immediately and to leave everything behind due to the severe mold contamination.

"They stated I am not to get on the property at all. I mean, my things are right there, and so like I'm going to have to make some sort of arrangement, but being barred from retrieving any of my stuff is just unfortunate," Cartwright said.

The loss has been devastating for the family.

"Their toys, their photos, their library books, pictures and artwork that I'll never get back... all my memories," Cartwright said through tears.

While the family did receive their security deposit back, additional help has been difficult to find.

"I know I'm not the only one in this situation because I've reached out to resources who are overloaded because I'm not the only one in this situation," she said.

As Cartwright searches for a new home, she's advocating for changes that would prevent others from experiencing similar losses.

"Why do people's things, lives, and kids have to get sick? Why does their stuff get destroyed? When there's something that can be done about it," she said.

Tenant rights are outlined in the Tennessee Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. While some leases include relocation assistance when a home is condemned, that provision was not included in this family's rental agreement.

In an emailed response from the property management group, Elevate Realty, the owner said they are: "actively working to resolve the matter directly with the former resident. We take all concerns related to housing conditions seriously and have been cooperating with the appropriate authorities to understand and address any issues raised. As part of our good faith efforts, we’ve offered a full return of the resident’s security deposit to help ease the transition and support a constructive resolution."

After a follow-up question, the owner of the company added: "Our focus has been on finalizing this matter respectfully and privately — including potential assistance in retrieving any personal belongings once safe access is approved by the city."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Cartwright’s renters’ insurance company, MSI, responded: “We understand the difficulty of this situation. This particular claim was handled directly by a third-party company specializing in claims management, and for that reason, we are unable to comment on the outcome of this claim. That said, we care deeply about our customers and always strive to ensure a positive experience when they purchase a policy through MSI.”

Do you have a story about rental housing challenges? We want to hear from you. Share your story with me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com to help inform our ongoing coverage of housing and tenant rights issues in our community. Your insights could help others and contribute to important conversations about housing policy.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.