Family of Antioch man killed by roommate seek justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish. — Jesus Camillo Perez was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Mossdale Drive on April 23. Police have since issued an arrest warrant for his roommate believed to be responsible for the shooting. After more than two weeks of not receiving answers, his family is asking for help in hopes an arrest is made soon.

"What can I say, he was a lovely person. For me he was always my brother, my friend, and the only relative I had here," said Lucia Aguirre-Farias, Perez's sister.

Police say Perez was shot in the abdomen and ran to a neighbors house for help. Once there, he was able to name the person who shot him as 41-year-old Juan Hernandez.

"Well, not only did he take away my brother, he took away a father, a son, a nephew," Aguirre-Farias said.

Perez leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. Aguirre-Farias said as of now she's heard no word from police on how the murder investigation is going.

"I feel powerless not knowing what happened, he is my only brother here and I can't do anything," she said.

Aguirre-Farias said it seems like police are not doing enough to catch her brother's killer.

"I feel like they don't give him priority because he comes from Hispanic family and I feel- I don't know maybe I'm wrong - but that's what I'm feeling that they don't give him priority because he's Hispanic, just another one," she said.

She's pleading for help from anyone in the community that may have information on where Hernandez may be.

"The only thing I want is justice for my brother and for the killer to take responsibility for what he did. If he's out there, then he should turn himself in because it's painful," she said.

Metro Police Metro Police are searching for 41-year-old Juan Hernandez, accused of shooting and killing his roommate.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hernandez is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.