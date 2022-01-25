Family of hit and run victim killed on Dickerson Pike wants driver to come forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Crash Investigators are still working to identify the hit and run driver involved in a fatal collision on Dickerson Pike and Sunset Drive that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Ashley J. Young.

MNPD says the preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound when Young was struck Jan. 15.

Investigators say it's unknown if she was attempting to cross the street or walking on the side of Dickerson Pike.

No signs of impairment were found at the scene.

"Ashley would do anything for anybody, she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed," said Dale Gilbert, Ashley's brother.

In just about every photo of Ashley Young, people will see her smiling. Gilbert says this is what he misses the most about her.

"I’m emotional right now, like I don’t even know how to feel right now. They took my sister from me, man."

It has been almost two weeks ago when Ashley was hit and killed, and her family thinks she was trying to cross the street maybe even getting off the bus.

"It makes me angry because we feel like whoever done it to come forward. No body’s child, anybody should die the way she died," said Roy Williams, Ashley's uncle.

Metro Police say the driver never stopped and has not come forward.

"I know the person that hit and killed her had to been flying, speeding because when I had to look at her, words don’t describe it. When I say don’t describe it, don’t describe it," Williams said.

Ashley's uncle fears his niece's death won't be the last on this stretch of road until improvements are made.

"Get out here and put some sidewalks up, put some lights, and MTA if you want their money, you got a bus stop sitting here, put a real bus stop, look at that a thing on the pole and you let people out," Williams said.

Now this family needs closure.

"Turn yourself in, have some heart. You already killed her, you already left her like a piece of meat or an animal. Have some respect, give us some closure."

They're asking the police department for more answers and begging those responsible for Ashley's death to turn themselves in.

"If y'all know anything I need y'all to please come forward because my sister didn’t deserve to die like this," Gilbert said.

Investigators are attempting to collect security footage from nearby businesses to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone with information on the involved vehicle is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

