Family of killed kayaker at Nashville lake wants answers while they mourn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An educator who loved an active lifestyle was killed when a fishing boat hit her kayak. Now, her family is left with a lot of questions, and they want answers.

Kayakers like to go to Percy Priest Lake early in the morning, and that's what Jaidha Lindsay, 24, did every other Saturday.

"This is like a regular routine," her brother Jévon Rogers said.

He said this weekend's trip was her last. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, a fishing boat collided with Jaidha's kayak. Her body was recovered later in the afternoon.

“It’s three men on a boat, so we just don’t understand how they didn’t see Jaidha," Rogers said, "It’s not making sense to anybody.”

While they may have recovered her faster if she was wearing a life jacket, Jévon says there are a lot of unanswered questions. No charges have been filed, according to the TWRA.

"We’re still grieving from our mother passing away, and now we have to deal with this ya know," Rogers said.

Jaidha lived a healthy lifestyle and loved the outdoors.

"Just full of life and full of energy, always putting somebody in a good mood," Rogers said.

At the Aventura Community School, neighbors would hear her outside encouraging students.

"It’s heartbreaking," neighbor Sherry McCall said.

Recently, Jaidha put on a fun run, too. Her fellow educators are mourning.

"One of the other teachers lives catty-corner to here, and her dog plays with my dog, and they’re crushed," McCall said.

That's why Sherry is asking the community to mail letters of encouragement to the school at 3010 Tuggle Ave,. Nashville, TN 37211.

"Doing something good always outweighs the bad, it doesn’t change the bad in the sense that it has to be processed, but it certainly helps the bad be processed on each side of it," McCall said.

At Aventura Community School, there's a butterfly release planned on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. in her memory. To help family pay for a service, there's a GoFundMe page.

Jaidha went to high school in Murfreesboro and went to Middle Tennessee State University for a short time as well.