Family of man who shot, injured MNPD officer saying police shared 'inaccurate information'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of Salman Mohamed, the man who Metro Police officials say made a false 9-1-1 call that led to him shooting and injuring an officer and taking his own life, released a statement saying he was suffering from mental health issues.

Read the full statement below:

"Our son Salman has been suffering and struggling with mental health issues. We, as family, have been searching for answers. He was an overachieving, gifted student when he was feeling well. We are devastated by the loss of our son and our lives are forever changed.

Our heartfelt thanks to our brave officers and first responders; especially officer Sherman. Your family, friends, and colleagues are in our thoughts and prayers as you make a speedy recovery.

Our family was informed of our son’s death by representatives of MNPD speaking to the media sharing inaccurate information. We ask that further comments from law enforcement be those reflecting demonstrable facts."

The incident happened Tuesday evening. Officer Brian Sherman was hit in the arm when police say Mohamed fired on officers.

In a press briefing, later that night. MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron released the details of the shooting, calling it a "ruse" and a "setup" to get officers to the home.

However, the family's Attorney Jamie Hollin told NewsChannel 5 "Don Aaron’s rhetoric calling it an “ambush” or “setup” is sensational, irresponsible, and reckless."

Police released the 9-1-1 call Mohamed made claiming his mother had been shot by his brother and that he was not safe, which was not true. No prior shooting had taken place and no one else was injured.