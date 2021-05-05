911 call, bodycam videos reveal moments before and after MNPD officer shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police released bodycam footage of SWAT negotiators who responded to a South Nashville home where a man shot an officer then killed himself.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening. Police say 22-year-old Salman Mohamed made a false call to 9-1-1 as a "setup" to get police to come to the home. He reportedly opened fire on the responding officers and Officer Brian Sherman was hit in the arm.

Police released the 9-1-1 call Mohamed made claiming his mother had been shot by his brother and that he was not safe, which was not true. No prior shooting had taken place and no one else was injured.

Salman Mohamed 911 Call

The video shows two different perspectives, but neither is from the officers who initially responded to the home.

From one perspective we see a SWAT officer approach a home where Salman Mohamed’s family took cover. The officer walks up to the door where Mohamed’s mother and family are talking to another officer. She can be heard telling police she tried to get her son to come outside. She says that’s when Mohamed told her, “no, I want to die.”

About that time, voices of officers across the street at Mohamed's home can be heard yelling "drop the weapon." The officer then walks toward the home. At this point, Mohamed was out of the home, in his driveway.

Officers continue to shout for Mohamed to put down the firearm. A voice over the radio says Mohamed has the firearm aimed at his head.

The home isn't visible from either camera's perspective, but shortly after, officers can be heard yelling even louder. A voice on their radio says Mohamed has the firearm aimed at his head.

Mohamed killed himself in the driveway of his home. In the minutes that followed, police worked to determine if anyone else was in the home. Mohamed is never seen on the video, but the shot can be heard.

In a press briefing, Tuesday night. MNPD Spokesman Don Aaron released the details of the shooting, calling it a "ruse" and a "setup" to get officers to the home.

His family released a statement saying MNPD shared "inaccurate information" regarding the incident. Their attorney Jamie Hollin told NewsChannel 5 "Don Aaron’s rhetoric calling it an “ambush” or “setup” is sensational, irresponsible, and reckless."

