Family Offers Reward In Missing Woman's Case

NASHVILLE, Tenn., - Friends and family members of missing 46-year-old Letitia Lane gathered at a prayer vigil at Bride of Christ Outreach Ministry.

They came together, hoping for answers Wednesday night after Lane went reported missing March 11.

"I’m asking anyone to speak up with any information to bring her home whether good or bad," sister Sharhonda Lane said.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that can help in the disappearance of Lane.

Lane's ex-boyfriend, James Vaughn, who was the last person seen with her was killed during a standoff with police days after she went missing. Detectives said foul play is suspected in the case.

"She loved him and we don’t know what made him do what he did, that he possibly did. So that’s why we want everyone to understand he’s gone so speak up if you know something," Lane said.

During the prayer service, family and friends handed out new flyers with a cash reward printed. They plan to continue to place the flyers all over Middle Tennessee.

Anyone with information that could help was asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or Detective Mike Rowland at 615-862-7488.