Family searching for grandmother missing since 2016 plans new search after receiving tip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family who's searching for answers about their missing loved one hopes a new tip will bring them one step closer to closure.

It's been nearly nine years since Wanda "Faye" Walker disappeared from the Edgehill community. Now, her family is asking for volunteers to join in on the search.

Coming to the Edgehill community isn't something Quontesa Chambers does often.

"I always get this eerie feeling when I come over here. It don't feel right to be over here," Chambers said.

But there's nothing she wouldn't do for her grandmother Wanda Faye Walker.

"All her grandkids called her Big Granny," Chambers said.

Walker went missing on Oct. 4, 2016.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the retired Metro Schools teacher left her home on 11th Avenue South and had car troubles on Wedgewood Avenue near the railroad trestle.

Investigators said her boyfriend, who was the last person to see her alive, came to help and told police that once he got the car running he left.

"Only thing we know is who she was last seen with, and based off his interactions with us, he's not wanting to be around us anytime he sees us. He's going in a different direction," Chambers said.

About a week later, Walker's silver Nissan Maxima was found abandoned in an alley off Wade Avenue.

There was a significant amount of her blood in the back seat, leading detectives to suspect foul play.

"Her car was locked up her purse and all personal belongings were inside the car. The only thing missing was the car keys and phone," Detective Matthew Filter said in a 2022 interview.

Over the years, only a few tips have come in about Walker's disappearance. But now, there's a new tip — one Chambers has already shared with the detective — and she's hopeful it might finally bring answers.

The family plans to meet at Operation Stand Down on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and then they'll go search.

"If we do find something we would be happy. If not, we can check it off the list. It's one area we don't have to worry about," Chambers said.

Chambers hopes the community will come together to help search for her grandmother.

"I can see her smile down and proud that her granddaughter is doing all the things she's doing. I miss her so much," Chambers said.

MNPD and FBI agents have been working together on the case. If you know anything about Walker's disappearance, call police. You could qualify for an $11,000 reward.

If you would like to join the search or have questions, call Quontesa at (615) 516-0053.

