Family unites against gun violence and remembers Nashville teen as bright and ambitious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie gets to Nashville's courthouse early to place white roses in the lawn.

"You know having everybody here and participating was kind of intentional," said Alvarez-Zabriskie. "I want our community to be heard, seen and protected.

The roses represent each life lost to gun violence in front of the courthouse steps. The people that showed up put one more rose in the ground this time than they did the last time they came.

"This girl Ashley she is just a baby she is only 18-years-old," said Alvarez-Zabriskie.

A bright, ambitious teenager from Nashville lives in the hearts of Ashley Dominguez' family. Those memories flood back to her older sister Miara Fragaso.

"She was literally a star she was funny she was a peacemaker," said Fragaso.

Between makeup sessions, jokes on her parents and Ashley's love for her friends, they relived their memories after she died from a gunshot wound on December 1st.

"She loved cars and I love cars and she wanted to learn how to drive stick shift so I was like okay let's do it," said Fragaso. " I saw how she grew into the beautiful young lady that she was and she got into that car and she started it but the minute she put it in first gear it started rolling she was 'like wait what just happened."

Ashley joined more than 700 white roses. Alvarez-Zabriskie said they represent gun violence deaths in the last ten years.

"So we know that there is a problem in Antioch right but what are we doing to fix it?" said Alvarez-Zabriskie. "Come out, support and push for change, Legislative change or just even community safety precautions to be able to keep us safe."

The words of her community shouted loud 'Long live Ashley Dominguez'.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).