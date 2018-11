NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A fan is in the hospital after he fell over a lower-level railing and through an awning at Nissan Stadium during Sunday's Titans-Patriots game.

According to Nashville Police, 37-year-old Thomas Gerald Carrico of Goodlettsville lost his balance while reaching for a t-shirt being tossed to fans during a timeout, fell over the railing and through the awning that covers the home team tunnel.

He received medical attention at the stadium before being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He's in critical, but stable condition at this time.