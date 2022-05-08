Fans cheer on the Predators during the Stanley Cup Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Excitement was in the air at the Nashville Predators downtown watch party.

Dozens gathered at Music City Walk of Fame Park to cheer on the team for a free event that included live music, a big screen to watch the game, and different food and drink options.

"The city is riding on them. We're counting on them. This is Nashville's hope. Preds are all down Broadway and Second Avenue. We're counting on them and they know that," said fan Jacob Hamilton.

The party has become a tradition for playoff games and is put on by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

Although the score wasn't what fans had hoped for fan Kin Chevsky said he's not giving up on this season just yet.

"Just keep respecting the team. I know for sure the Nashville Predators will come up," he said.

Fans believe there is still time to turn things around and want to see the Preds fight to play another day.

"It's a seven game series here. They're going to come back. I can guarantee it," said Kevin Ferrell.

Regardless of what happens on Monday during Game four, one thing is certain, fans aren't going anywhere.

"Having a sport that's grown along with the community has always been super exciting. I think I'll stay around for as long as they're here," said life-long Predators fan, Austin Vance.