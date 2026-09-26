Fans downtown celebrate inaugural Dolly Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a very special day Friday, honoring a legend close to our hearts.

September 25 was officially declared Dolly Day in Nashville and several other cities across the US, and it was a success downtown.

Several gathered outside Dolly's Songteller Hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum, set to open next Tuesday, to celebrate her legacy.

"It just feels so special, we're all celebrating this one person...as a family. Uh oh, I have a tear!" said one fan.

Mixed emotions of mourning and admiration made the day a reflective one.

"I hope that it's not something that is just this year, right, with the year that is the year of her passing," said another fan, Brianna Lentz. "But I hope it's something that can continue on kind of into the future."

With the level of dedication from her fans, that's sure to be the case.

"We went to downtown Sevierville. They were doing a proclamation to declare this official Dolly Day, which is amazing. And now we've driven to Nashville for the 9-to-5 singing event later on. We were in Dollywood two days ago, it's been a bit of a whirlwind. It's lovely!" said a visitor, Charlotte Harman.

"I feel Dolly's done a lot for me, without even knowing me, so what little I can do is to honor her. Anyway I can," added a songwriter, Presley Roan. "And I will always love her."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.