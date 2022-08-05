Fans get revved up for racing at the 2022 Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With this being the second year of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, the fans gathered around Nissan Stadium either feel like they missed out last year, or were afraid to miss out this year.

"I’ve never seen cars go this fast in my life," said Jason Tippen, a young fan from Mt. Juliet.

Racing fans will tell you — there's just something about hearing those wheels burning and tires churning.

"It’s just different, just something unique for our city," said Jason's father, Jay Tippen.

The sights and sounds can get you excited no matter your age.

"I like how they’re fast," said 5-year-old Oliver. He was being babysat by Jay's daughter Kennedy Tippen.

"He knows way more than me than all of this, so I’m just listening and watching," said Kennedy.

"He’s recognizing the brand, and he’s calling them out. He’s really enjoying it," added Jay.

But the GT America cars getting in practice rounds weren't the only speed demons making a big splash.

"I think it’s really exciting and cool how they do the turns," said Connor Turner, who traveled from Savannah, Georgia, for the race.

On the back side of Nissan Stadium, the Cumberland River has been transformed into a wet and wild racing course for the Pro-Watercross Racing Series.

"Just zig-zagging through the little buoys and then turning around, then coming by, then revving their motors up right in front of us," explained Jennifer Hannah, who lives in Nashville.

Make no mistake — professional drivers man the souped-up jet skies.

"They’re standing up and the jet-skis that I know you sit down. So that’s different," said Turner.

And yet, if it wasn't for the crowd gathered, a lot of us might be tempted to give it a try.

"Possibly but I’m not willing to try right now," said Hannah with a laugh.

But it's because you can get so up close and personal to these incredible professionals and their engines — there's just something about it that's hard to describe.

"I like how loud they are, it’s so loud," said Jason Tippen. "I’m really looking forward to a crash. For some reason, I really want to see a crash."

For a full list of activities at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix — click here.

