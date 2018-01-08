Farmers In Nashville For Annual Convention

One grassroots organization, Farmers for Free Trade, has been working to support agricultural trade.
Members said farmers' futures depend on trade, and they want President Trump to know they think America should continue trading with countries like Mexico and Canada.
“We're hoping that when the president comes to Nashville [Monday] that he really hears from farmers about the importance of trade,” said Brian Kuehl. “Again, for farmers, whether you're from Tennessee or Michigan or Oregon or Florida, you depend on trade, and the president really needs to understand that. If we were to pull out of NAFTA, it would be a catastrophe for rural America.”
The convention and trade show has been set to run through Wednesday and will include educational workshops and networking opportunities for participants.