Farmers talk major crop loss after Wednesday storms

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the families with destroyed homes to the workers picking up what's left behind, many are hurting after Wednesday's tornadoes.

That includes farmers who say they had major losses after the storm.

"As farmers it doesn't matter how good a job we do, how hard we try, everything we do relies on Mother Nature, and sometimes she's not so cooperative," said farmer Kyle Owen.

Last week's storm blew through his farm in Carthage. High winds flattened wheat products and floods damaged premature fruits.

"More worry, more work, and more financial burden," explained Owen, who says he got damage to nearly 2,000 acres of land.

Over in Riddleton, George McDonald at Catesa Farms says they may be looking at $50,000 to $100,000 in losses.

He showed us how flooding ruined 10% of his strawberries and winds became a big problem for wheat and soybean crops.

"Oh yes it hurts the heart," said McDonald. "Not only the pocketbook, but it hurts the heart to see them out there."

Despite Mother Nature's unpredictable ways, both farmers say they love the essential work and are already back at it.

"Just keep positive and tredge along!" said Owen.

They add this shouldn't affect prices much, but it could limit availability in the future.

