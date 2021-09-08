Fashion show in Nashville features all-inclusive models

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fashion blogger is challenging the norm in the industry.

From her purple hair to "loud" clothes, Alicia Searcy isn't afraid to make a statement, but that wasn't always the case.

The Ashland City resident was born with cerebral palsy and is wheelchair and walker dependent.

Growing up with a fashion model as a mother, Searcy says she was criticized for her appearance.

"For a long, long time I didn't bother with fashion and was a slob," said Searcy, "people weren't treating me well and not talking to me because I was in a wheelchair and I thought this was ridiculous so I decided to do something to change it."

Searcy started dressing with intention and says she noticed it changed the way people interacted with her which eventually changed the way she saw herself.

She decided to start the fashion blog "Spashionista" which is "spastic fashionista" combined.

That's how she and the boutique owner, Krystle Ramos, started talking about accessibility.

"We started talking about accessibility and wanting to make the world a more equal place," said Searcy, "and talked about doing a fashion show for a while."

When David Bowie passed away in 2016, Searcy and Ramos turned words into action.

Eventually, they created "Fashion is for Every Body," a runway show that is all-inclusive.

"You don't see a fashion show like ours anywhere," Searcy said, "we work with adults of all ages, sizes, races, physical abilities, gender orientation, and sexual identity...they are on the runway all together at the same time."

The models will be wearing collections by local size-inclusive boutique This is the Finale and Nashville designers Brakefields, Any Old Iron and Rank & Sugar with accessories from adaptive clothing marketplace Patti + Ricky.

The show will be in Nashville at Studio 615 on Saturday, September 11. There are still tickets left. To buy tickets, click here.