NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, is one of the south's largest celebrations right before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

A lot of people take the time to indulge in food and drinks. Fat Bottom Brewery in Nashville is getting in on the action.

There will be food and drink specials, plus live music in the beer hall from 5 to 9 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/FatBottomBrews/videos/545404351020210/