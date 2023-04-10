Fatboy Basketball League gearing up for next season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NBA season may be wrapping up, but a specialized basketball league in Nashville is gearing up for a new season.

On Sunday, the Fatboy Basketball League, finished recruiting players today.

The so-called Fatboy League brings together overweight men to build healthier lifestyles as well as create positive change in the community.

The basketball league had it's first season last year and it's grown quickly. This year more than 100 players have signed up.

Founders said they're glad to give players who are often overlooked a chance.

"It just gives you know fat guys, that's what we call them fat boys, give them an opportunity to be part of our league... We called people from all areas of town all sides. We come together, it's a brotherhood here in the Fat Boy Basketball League," Chief Operation Office, David Mitchell, said.

Pre-season will start next week and people interested in attending a game can find season pass information HERE.