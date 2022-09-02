Father of fallen Brentwood police officer returns home after heart attack

Scott Legieza — the father of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza — had a heart attack while on a cruise out of the country last week. He is now back home after doctors say he clinically died and was brought back to life.

Scott is a police officer himself, working with the Franklin Police Department.

Last week, Legieza was on a cruise to mark a delayed honeymoon with his wife Brianna, his 50th birthday, and what would have been Destin's 33rd.

"It was kind of going to be a three-for-one," Legieza said.

While on board the cruise ship, Legieza said he started feeling chest pains that got so bad, he couldn't walk.

In the medic unit, Legieza said things got even worse.

"I looked at the doctor. I told the doc, 'I'm getting dizzy. I think I'm about to die,'" Legieza said.

Legieza lost consciousness until he said he woke up with doctors all around him.

"I'll never forget doctor Laura," Legieza said. "I said, 'I died, didn't I?' and she said, 'Yeah you died, but we brought you back.'"

"I don't want to sound crazy, but I do believe my son Destin was telling God, 'Hey it's not his time yet, you have a little more time on this earth,'" Legieza said.

Unbeknownst to him, Legieza's family started a gofundme page, and the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership through Franklin Police Department also began raising money to help pay for a medical flight to Miami from St. Maarten.

"I'm so grateful that people just show their support in that kind of way," Legieza said. "Some know me, some don't, it's just so special."