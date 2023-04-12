Father says families left second-guessing after a baby died at the in-home daycare they used

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a mother found her three-month-old son dead and his caregiver no where to be found.

Six other children 16 months old and younger were also found alone in the in-home daycare inside an apartment at the Avana Lexington complex in Bellevue.

Families who left their children at the apartment are shocked and asking how could something like this happen.

"You really go back, and you look at what are the things you should have brought up? Or should have been a bigger deal. We told the detective everything we could possibly tell him about our experience," said Ryan Williams, a father.

Anne C. Jordan, 51, is the name of the caregiver. She was found by hikers on Monday evening. No criminal charges have been filed against Jordan.

At times, Williams thought there were too many children in the woman's care, but it was his family's best option for childcare. They're on a 2-year wait-list for daycare.

"There are a lot of good nannies out there. A lot of people who are childcare professionals. But maybe when it's obvious, and it feels like it's obvious, don't ignore some of those signs," Williams said.

Tennessee requires anyone who is watching five or more unrelated kids for three or more hours a day to be licensed. Additionally, there needs to be one adult for every four babies. The caregiver in this case was not following those rules.

"We're very thankful that our son wasn't there [that day] and we're grieving, literally every day now for the poor family that lost their child," Williams said.

Metro Police is investigating the death of the baby boy. DCS was also called to the scene and has opened an abuse and neglect investigation.