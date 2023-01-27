Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved.

Windows are cracked, and a heart is spray-painted on the Naval Reserve building at Shelby Bottoms. The outside and inside are a mess as viewers can see below.

Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms Inside naval building



"Oh, this feels abandoned — feels like not taking full advantage of the beautiful community that Shelby Park is," runner Mitchell Arnholt said.

He said it's an eyesore.

"You see the awesome sites, and you get the beautiful park, and then you get to this point and it’s like oh?" Arnholt said.

But now, plans are in full sail to save the 1949 building.

"I think it will bring a lot of life to the area, you have all the disc golf and you have a lot of neighbors that live just up the hill," Council Member Brett Withers said.

He said Mayor John Cooper is on board to spend $2.5 million in match money to help stabilize the building. He announced it in his capital spending plan.

"It’s in really a shockingly bad state," Withers said.

The nonprofit, Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms, estimates it could cost around $8 million to revitalize the building.

They released renderings of what it would look like with a coffee shop, restaurant, event space, and restrooms with changing stations. They’d love to see some type of outfitter in the lower level too.

Tracey Ford, Principal / EOA Architects

For the project to move forward, the nonprofit will have to fundraise. Then, the Metro Council will have to vote to approve the funding this summer.

Tracey Ford, Principal / EOA Architects



Shelby Naval Commons



As for Mitchell, he loves the idea.

"Very community-driven spot that this area is — having that would be a great addition to the community," Arnholt said.

Sailors used to run training exercises there on the Cumberland River. Learn more here.