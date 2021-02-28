Menu

February 28 COVID-19: Tennessee reports 1,117 new cases, 18 deaths

Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 16:21:51-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,117 new COVID cases and 18 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the state's total case count to 775,004. Today's percent positive rate is 6.77%.

So far 11,411 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus.

There are currently 878 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases.

The state also reported 1,124 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today Metro health officials reported 161 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in Davidson County to 89,914.

Of the total cases, 87,582 are now considered recovered and 1,699 remain active. Active cases have fallen by nearly 60% since the beginning of the month. The seven-day rate of positive new tests stands at 6.6%.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The Metro Public Health Department said 594 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 633 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Below is data from MPHD on Davidson County's cases:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.5
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 6.6
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

Cases by sex:
Male: 42,608
Female: 46,530
Unknown: 776

Cases by age:

Unknown139
0-104,282
11-209,216
21-3025,045
31-4017,429
41-5011,906
51-6010,104
61-706,625
71-803,283
81+1,885
Total89,914
Inactive/Recovered87,582
Deaths633
Total active cases1,699

Total number of tests conductedTotal positive/probable resultsTotal negative resultsPositive results as percentage of total
1,014,986102,514912,47210.10%

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

