February 28 COVID-19: Tennessee reports 1,117 new cases, 18 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,117 new COVID cases and 18 additional deaths Sunday.
This brings the state's total case count to 775,004. Today's percent positive rate is 6.77%.
So far 11,411 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus.
There are currently 878 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases.
The state also reported 1,124 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Earlier today Metro health officials reported 161 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in Davidson County to 89,914.
Of the total cases, 87,582 are now considered recovered and 1,699 remain active. Active cases have fallen by nearly 60% since the beginning of the month. The seven-day rate of positive new tests stands at 6.6%.
No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The Metro Public Health Department said 594 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 633 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Below is data from MPHD on Davidson County's cases:
New cases per 100,000 people: 17.5
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 6.6
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent
Cases by sex:
Male: 42,608
Female: 46,530
Unknown: 776
Cases by age:
|Unknown
|139
|0-10
|4,282
|11-20
|9,216
|21-30
|25,045
|31-40
|17,429
|41-50
|11,906
|51-60
|10,104
|61-70
|6,625
|71-80
|3,283
|81+
|1,885
|Total
|89,914
|Inactive/Recovered
|87,582
|Deaths
|633
|Total active cases
|1,699
|Total number of tests conducted
|Total positive/probable results
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|1,014,986
|102,514
|912,472
|10.10%
