February 28 COVID-19: Tennessee reports 1,117 new cases, 18 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,117 new COVID cases and 18 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the state's total case count to 775,004. Today's percent positive rate is 6.77%.

So far 11,411 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus.

There are currently 878 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases.

The state also reported 1,124 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 775,004 as of February 28, 2021 including 11,411 deaths, 878 current hospitalizations and 749,863 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.77%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/jypSRwtXP2 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 28, 2021

Earlier today Metro health officials reported 161 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in Davidson County to 89,914.

Of the total cases, 87,582 are now considered recovered and 1,699 remain active. Active cases have fallen by nearly 60% since the beginning of the month. The seven-day rate of positive new tests stands at 6.6%.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The Metro Public Health Department said 594 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 633 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Below is data from MPHD on Davidson County's cases:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 6.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 42,608

Female: 46,530

Unknown: 776

Cases by age:



Unknown 139 0-10 4,282 11-20 9,216 21-30 25,045 31-40 17,429 41-50 11,906 51-60 10,104 61-70 6,625 71-80 3,283 81+ 1,885 Total 89,914 Inactive/Recovered 87,582 Deaths 633 Total active cases 1,699