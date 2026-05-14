Federal judge denies request to block Tennessee congressional map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge denied a request Thursday to temporarily block Tennessee’s newly approved congressional map from taking effect ahead of the 2026 elections.

Chief U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. denied plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order and canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for May 20, according to a court order filed Thursday.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed last week by the Tennessee Democratic Party and several plaintiffs challenging the state’s newly redrawn congressional districts approved during a special legislative session. The lawsuit argues the map unlawfully dismantles a majority-Black district and creates election confusion ahead of the August primary.

The complaint names Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins as defendants. Plaintiffs include Rep. Steve Cohen, Rep. Justin Pearson, the Tennessee Democratic Party and multiple Tennessee voters and congressional candidates.