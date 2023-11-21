Feds plan to sell the historic Estes Kefauver Federal Courthouse in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For seventy years, some of the most powerful people in Tennessee have walked a humbling path into the Estes Kefauver Federal Courthouse in Nashville. Often, they've had little to say to reporters. But so much can be said by historian Jim Hoobler, now that the building is slated to be sold.

"Every few years they come in and round up some of our legislators and leaders and put them away, so yea, the courthouse has had an interesting and colorful history," said Hoobler with a chuckle.

The General Services Administration of the federal government listed the Kefauver Federal Building as one of many slated to be sold off soon, as the federal government looks to save taxpayers money.

The federal government could sell the building to the state or city of Nashville, but it could also be sold to a private developer. That's concerning to Hoobler.

"If the Kefauver building is sold and demolished, I think it will tear a hole into the history of the city," he said.

The Hoffa Connection

What a rich history it is, especially when it comes to the most famous trial ever hosted at the old federal courthouse on Broadway. Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa faced a Nashville jury twice in the 1960s, with a storyline seemingly fit for the movies.

"During the trial, there was a former mental patient who shot a pellet gun towards Hoffa," explained Hoobler. "[He] didn’t shoot [Hoffa] but some other people got shot by the pellet gun."

The moment was featured in the 2019 Netflix film The Irishman. Afterwards, Al Pacino playing Hoffa quips, "A lot of nuts in Nashville — Frank."

"He was sure he was not going to be convicted, but acquitted. And to ensure that, he bribed two of the jurors," said Hoobler. "Hoffa though was convicted ultimately and did do some time. But then of course, it appears the mafia got him later because he’s never been found."

The Namesake

Hoobler is advocating for preservation, in part because of who the building is named after. Estes Kefauver was a Tennessee Congressman, turned U.S. Senator, turned two time Vice Presidential nominee, who famously took an insult from a political foe into a signature look. "

[Boss Crump] called Kefauver a furtive pet raccoon tool of the communist party," explained Hoobler. "[Kefauver] slapped on a coon skin cap and said, 'I may be a pet coon, but I’m not Boss Crump’s pet coon!'"

Hoobler also celebrated Kefauver for being a southern senator who stood up for civil rights for African Americans when it wasn't popular to do so.

"He was a significant figure, it would be a shame not to continue to honor him," he said.

The Architecture

Hoobler says most of the time, the federal government is able to work out a deal where it can be sold but still preserved. He's hoping for that with the Estes Kefauver Federal Building.

While the 1950s style of the original building and the 1970s annex don't have elaborate flourishes like some courthouses, Hoobler says the building still has strong symbolism.

"It’s a statement about the durability of government and the durability of justice in this country," said Hoobler.

That's why Hoobler will continue to have a lot to say about why this building should remain preserved.

"How are you going to know who you are unless you remember where you come from?" he said.

Several federal offices continue to work in the Kefauver Federal Building, even though courthouse functions have moved over to the Fred Thompson Federal Courthouse, which opened up in 2022.

There's no word yet where those employees will work once the sale is completed, but the federal government has promised an extensive review process before they officially sell off the property.

