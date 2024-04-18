Fertility clinic that was still accepting money, patients day before closure now subject of AG probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know fertility treatments are time-sensitive and expensive, so we're staying on top of the sudden closure of a popular fertility clinic.

Dozens of people who've come to Nashville for treatments are sending us questions about the closure of the Center for Reproductive Health at the beginning of April.

In this letter I got my hands on, the staff was told: "Unforeseen circumstances led to a financial deficit."

Patients like Nichole Hayes are struggling to get their own answers.

"Within the time from my last appointment, I probably called the clinic 20 times," said Nichole Hayes. "[Then] I left an email basically explaining to them that I was reaching out, seeking other avenues for compensation, so I told them basically I was reaching out to the BBB."

Only earlier this week did the Nashville Center for Reproductive Health post that it has suspended operations. Before that, our reporting was the only way patients were getting information about the situation.

We're committed to making sense of this, so we're gathering information about what people caught in limbo can do.

Last week, I talked to a lawyer about legal options.

Now, I know the state attorney general's office is looking into the matter and wants to hear from patients.

The Office of the Tennessee Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is looking into the closure of The Center for Reproductive Health in Nashville and would encourage all patients who may have been impacted by the event to submit a formal complaint using this link [tn.gov] . We also encourage patients, former staffers, and any others who may have relevant information to contact Investigator Tristina Craft by emailing tristina.craft@ag.tn.gov. The Office can work with those with information in whatever ways are most comfortable. Based on the Consumer Protection Division’s findings, the Office may find it is necessary to bring a civil enforcement action to protect the public.” - Tim Meads, Press Secretary for the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, patients can also submit forms to Tennessee’s Health Related Boards. The complaints could lead to action against someone at the clinic if they did something wrong.

After seeing my reports, the Tennessee Fertility Institute (TFI) with offices in Nashville and Franklin is stepping in to help patients.

For someone like Nichole — who at 42 wants to have a baby — setbacks like the closure are costly in more ways than one.

"It was very much a we need to know what's going on quickly with my body so we can start planning during those times when I'm ovulating, and it just felt like the four months was very much a waste of time," Hayes said.

If you can help patients who are caught in the middle, I want to hear from you. Reach out to hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com