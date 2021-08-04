Fewer restrictions in place this year as Robertson County students head back to class

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Robertson County's director of schools says there will be fewer restrictions when kids go back to class Wednesday.

Last year, the district started school in stages. Also, masks were required, and water fountains and lockers were blocked off. This year, students will return to more of a normal school year with masks being optional.

Chris Causey, the district’s director of schools, says over the past 18 months they’ve kept students focused and have tried to make sure every student had the opportunity to be successful, no matter the learning mode they chose.

Causey says this year's virtual learning opportunities will be limited. If a student wants to be enrolled in one of their local schools and stay at home to learn virtually, it’s not an option. The district does have a separate virtual school that’s been going strong for several years and they have about 100 seats in that program.

Causey knows there have been a lot of obstacles but says the district has made a lot of improvements to help students.

"We are taking our one-to-one initiative, our laptop initiative from our high school which has been a one to one for the past few years. Now, all the way down to middle school, so by the end of this upcoming school year, we will be one to one district grades six through eight, as well,” said Causey.

Like a lot of districts in Middle Tennessee, hiring is a challenge. They’re in need of staffing positions, like bus drivers and teachers, too, but overall the district is excited about the new school year and they’re ready to have students back in-person.