Fight to make sure nothing happens to a 152-year-old tree on Franklin church's property

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the largest pecan trees in Tennessee is at the center of a debate.

A church wants to build next to the 150-year-old tree, but preservationists say that could put it in jeopardy.

"In order to construct around this magnificent tree, we really need to stay outside the root system of this tree," said Marty Shaw, arboriculturist.

The 92-foot male pecan tree at St. Paul's Episocal Church is a link to the past. It was planted in 1871 right after the Civil War.

Going forward, church members hope the church is intentional about holding on to it's character.

"I mean you walk into the sanctuary of this church and you feel the presence of God," said Laura Turner, a longtime member of St. Paul's.

Right now, there's talk that the portion of the church right next to the pecan tree could get a second floor.

Turner, a well-known activist, says this is an uncomfortable debate.

"It's very painful, and I kind of have a history of pushing back on developers and stuff... [But] I believe God created this tree. It needs to the best of our ability be protected and preserved," she said.

Construction close to the tree's roots could kill it, according to experts.

"If we look at the canopy of the tree, the area that goes directly under the tree is called the drip line, and for a tree this size and age, any encroachment on this area under the canopy of the tree is going to cause significant damage to the roots of the tree," Shaw said.

Not too far from the church, Shaw told us about pecan trees around 100 years old that are suffering ever since new homes were built close to them.

Shaw explained how this happens.

"It's the equivalent of if we had a piece of freshly baked bread and if I were to take my hand and just compact that thing down I would displace all that air in that piece of bread. Well, if we have a lot of traffic and construction under the tree [canopy] we're going to do the same thing to the soil where the roots of the tree is growing," he said.

Church staff did not return our calls or emails about their plans.

Several years ago, the church purchased the old Tennessee Bank building across the street. Preservationists are asking the church to use that space instead.

Every year, pet owners flock to the tree for the Blessing of the Animals.