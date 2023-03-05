Final day of Nashville Lawn and Garden Show.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the warmer weather we have had recently, you may already have spring fever. If so, then you might want to check out the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show before it's gone. Sunday is the last day.

The show is from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and you do not want to miss the amazing exhibits that brought the outdoors into the Fairgrounds Expo Center.

It is the perfect place for plant and garden lovers and people looking for ideas for their lawns and patios.

People can learn tips with workshops and buy plants, tools, and decorations from vendors.

You can also check out the butterfly garden and create some things yourself like a potted succulent garden or a moss garden to take home.

The event is for the whole family — you can bring your kids to enjoy trains, fairies, alpacas, and do a scavenger hunt.

The show started Thursday and proceeds from the event benefit the Nashville City Cemetery Association.

Tickets are available online at nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com.

Just before the end of the show at 5:00 p.m., people can buy garden flowers for sale. They are first come first serve.