Find out if you're impacted by the new Tennessee congressional map here

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Thursday, Tennessee legislature passed a new congressional map during a heavily protested three-day special session.

RELATED: Tennessee legislature passes new congressional map, sparking protests and sharp debate on Capitol Hill

With these new Congressional maps, you may be wondering if your area is impacted by the change.

For example, people who live in Gallatin are currently in District 6, represented by Congressman John Rose. Under the new map, that now changes to District 7 -- which is currently held by Matt Van Epps.

Down in Fairview in Williamson County, the district will change from 7 to 5. That seat is currently held by Congressman Andy Ogles.

On the Secretary of State's website you are able to look up detailed maps for each district as well as the revised district by your address.

All you have to do is click this link and select Click here to look up revised districts by address.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.