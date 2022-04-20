Fire set at historic Grundy County church under investigation by TBI

TRACY CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into what caused a fire at a church just days before Easter Sunday.

The TBI said a fire was started on the evening of April 8 at the historic Christ Church Episcopal in Tracy City. An initiation investigation by the TBI and ATF said the fire was deliberately set.

Investigators are seeking to learn more information about a sedan that was seen parked on the Fifth Street side of the church around 8:15 p.m. the night of the fire.

The Grundy County Herald reports damage was isolated to the doors to the baptistery and the office on the side of the building. The fire happened days before Easter, but Reverend Amy Bentley Lamborn said the community went the extra mile to get the smoke and gasoline fumes out of the church before Easter Sunday.

If you have information about the fire at Christ Church Episcopal, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.