Fireworks started with Metro officers in unsafe areas, MNPD says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A miscommunication leads to several Metro Nashville police officers being put in danger during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron, officers and personnel on the department's helicopter were still in the blast zone whenever the fireworks started on Sunday night.

SWAT officers had to shelter inside a building until the fireworks show was over.

Aaron said prior to the start of the fireworks, Nashville Fire Department personnel spotted someone on the roof of the bridge building. A MNPD helicopter flew to the area and confirmed there was someone on the roof.

Eventually, SWAT officers were sent to the building to clear the building.

While SWAT officers were in the building and the helicopter was overhead, Aaron said a security guard exited the building and told an NFD Arson Investigator that he was the last one in the building and that it was empty.

"Without going through command and without checking with MNPD to ensure our personnel were out of the building, the message was relayed to start the fireworks show. Command was not advised the show had commenced," Aaron said in a statement.

The helicopter was able to get out of the area safely.

Aaron said the SWAT officers sheltered inside the building until the fireworks concluded.

Aaron said NFD will be looking into this matter.

NFD only said, "We do not have any information to provide at this time" when NewsChannel 5 asked for a comment.