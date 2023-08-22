First bill to be heard in committees for second day of Special Session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first bills will be heard in committees as lawmakers head into day two of their special session on public safety Tuesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has 55 bill proposals on its agenda today. One of them would make firearm locks free for Tennesseans. The department of safety would provide these upon request. It also would exempt firearm safety devices from retail sales taxes and require handgun safety courses to include instruction on safe firearm storage.

Another bill up for discussion expands a law that requires DNA samples to be taken from criminals. Originally, only people with violent offenses would have to, however, now people with any felony offense will also be required to give DNA if probable cause exists for the arrest.

A third bill would create a voluntary do not sell firearms list to prohibit the possession, transportation, and sale of firearms for anyone who was voluntarily admitted to a hospital for mental health issues.

They would also have to volunteer to be on the list.

More than 100 Senate and House bills have been submitted for the Special Session. Work begins here at the Capitol at 8:30 Tuesday morning.