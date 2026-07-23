First day of school pushed back in Tenn. Co. due to cyber attack

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students in Sumner County Schools will go back about a week later than originally planned due to unauthorized access to the district network on Monday, July 20th.

The first day of school was set to be Aug. 4th, but now students will report Aug. 10th. New student registration that was also planned for this week, is now scheduled for Aug. 4th.

The district said in a post to social media, local and federal law enforcement have been notified about the breach. The Department of Education is also aware. Outside forensic specialist are now investigating. NewsChannel5 has reached out to Sumner County Schools to find out what if any, information of students and staff was leaked, and if the issue is resolved.

On social media the district said, "Please understand that our team is diligently working around the clock to minimize the impact to schools and overall operations."

Are you a Sumner County parent with questions or concerns with what this means for your student?You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com