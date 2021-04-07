Fisk Jubilee Singers to be first to perform on new Ryman stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Ryman is revealing a new project that they believe will enhance the fan experience. A new outdoor stage will be unveiled Wednesday, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will be the first to perform on it.

The Fisk Jubilee singers are still floating on cloud nine after winning their first-ever Grammy.

"When I drive around or walk around or shop everyone is excited that Fisk Jubilee singers finally have won a Grammy," said Dr. Paul Kwami, the Musical Director for the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The Singers and the Ryman have had a relationship longer than all of us have been alive.

"Historically, the Fisk Jubilee singers have performed here I believe since 1892," said Dr. Kwami.

So, it comes as no surprise the group was invited to be the first to perform on The Ryman's new outdoor stage. The new stage has been in the works since 2015.

Opry Entertainment Group President Scott Bailey hopes it adds to the fan experience and enhances Broadway, too. They plan to line up musical acts on a consistent basis.

"We’re going to take advantage of what I consider a cultural corridor, which we have with the African American museum," said Bailey. "I think you’re going to see a lot of energy and opportunity for fans to come in but not only enhance the experience of going to the Ryman but also be able to have a great environment here.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stage will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m.