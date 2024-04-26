Fisk University honors former student Gospel singer Mandisa Hundley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Known for her talent, but also for her smile and positive spirit Mandisa Hundley made a major difference in so many lives.

About a week ago, the Gospel singer died at her home in Williamson County.

But before the worldwide fame, her musical gifts started right here in Music City as a Fisk Jubilee Singer.

"We would have Bible study with rotel with the Krispy Kreme and we just try to discover who we are. What was our purpose and what God wanted us to do," College friend Freda Player said.

For Mandisa the message from above was clear, she was going to be a singer. "Mandisa loved, loved her some Whitney Houston, so she would sing here in the benches and sing Whitney Houston and we’d be like sing Disa," Player said.

Freda Player, Mandisa's college friend said the entire campus would watch her, and fellow Fisk Jubilee Singers perform at the memorial chapel.

Freda and Mandisa graduated in 2000. Freda adds Mandisa was more than a powerhouse vocalist she was smart and kind.

"Anytime you needed words of encouragement she was the one to give it to you. That was the beauty of having her," Player said.

Her Fisk family is coming together Friday night to honor her on those sacred grounds that helped shape her career.

"This is where we became a family was in this chapel and we figured the best way for her to come home, would be to celebrate her and welcome her to heaven," Player explained.

Player will continue to hold to the memories she made with Mandisa.

"She was the songbird of the campus and our hearts. We want to recognize that and show her family that she was loved and we will never forget her. We want to continue her legacy," Player said.

Mandisa’s memorial service is happening at 7 p.m. at the Fisk University Memorial Chapel. Click here, to livestream.

A Celebration of Life is planned tomorrow morning at Brentwood Baptist Church.

The public is invited to both. Both events will be live-streamed.

