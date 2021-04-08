Fisk University to celebrate Fisk Jubilee Singers' Grammy win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, Fisk University will host a Grammy celebration for the Fisk Jubilee Singers after the group won its first-ever Grammy Award this year.

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m., and the Fisk Jubilee singers will perform. The event will take place on the Fisk University campus in front of Jubilee Hall.

At this year's Grammy Awards, the Fisk Jubilee Singers took home the award for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for their 150th anniversary album called, "Celebrating Fisk." The Grammy Award-winning album was recorded live at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

The group was founded in 1871, and the a cappella ensemble performs songs that were sung by slaves prior to the Civil War.

On Wednesday, the Fisk Jubilee Singers also became the first artists to perform on a new outdoor stage at The Ryman.