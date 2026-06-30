Fisk University town hall addresses data center possibility in university master plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University held a community town hall at Lee Chapel AME Church to discuss the university's master plan, which includes the possibility of a data center on land the university already owns.

The proposed facility would be a 30-megawatt data center. Community members had the opportunity to ask questions of state leaders and those behind the plan, as well as share their concerns. State Sen. Charlane Oliver, State Rep. Harold M. Love Jr., and Metro Nashville Council Member Brandon Taylor were among those in attendance.

Fisk University President Dr. Agenia Walker Clark said Fisk is exploring ways to grow and create new opportunities, but has not made any commitments.

"At Fisk, we have not entered into negotiations, conversations, entertained any one of these entities about being a partner with us at Fisk," Walker Clark said.

The NAACP Nashville Branch hosted the town hall and plans to host two others.