Alumni, elected and community leaders oppose Fisk University data center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The data center planned for Fisk University as a part of their master plan is facing opposition from elected leaders, alumni, and students.

Fisk announced the data center a few weeks ago. It will be a 30 mega watt facility on land the university already owns. The university says it will draw power from a line already underneath campus and residential customers will not see a rise in power costs.

Still, local leaders are frustrated over the lack of transparency surrounding the center, saying they only learned of it through local news coverage.

"I have a deep understanding of how projects come into the community... people over-promise and under-deliver, there are a lot of negotiations that happen," said Karen Johnson. "What I was surprised about is that all of this info came from the media. There were no community meetings... after the students were let out for the summer."

"This project will have much more costs in terms of the public health costs... in terms of the cost to the well-being and longevity of our students, because who's going to want to go to a school where you're constantly hearing the noise pollution, constantly seeing the pollution of air pollution from a data center just being steps away from where you live," said Rep. Justin Jones.

“We want to send a very clear message that if this project of AI data centers is not good for a zoo, then it's not good to build at an HBCU, not good to build in the heart of a black community,” said state Rep. Justin Jones.

Fisk University is responding to the criticism and concerns over the planned 70,000 sq. ft. data center.

"Fisk University recently announced Quantum Leap, the institution’s most robust campus master plan in its 160-year history. Designed to strengthen the institution, enhance its infrastructure and better serve students, faculty and staff, alumni and the community, a key part of Quantum Leap is Fisk’s proposed Innovation Center. The center is intended to be a 100,000 sq. ft. facility, including a 70,000 sq. ft. technology center and a 30,000 sq. ft. academic space.



Fisk University understands and appreciates the community’s response to and interest in Quantum Leap and the Innovation Center. Fisk’s 160-year legacy in 37208 has always been defined by excellence, and our North Nashville neighbors have played a critical role in that history but also remain essential to our future. We would never cause harm here.



To continue elevating the community Fisk calls home, we seek to advance our Innovation Center alongside our broader Quantum Leap Campus Master Plan, which has been thoughtfully developed over the past two years and informed by the voices of students, faculty, alumni, board members and partners.



Fisk is actively extending invitations to community leaders to learn more about Quantum Leap and welcomes open dialogue with anyone who wants to better understand the facts of this project.



Intentionally designed with sustainability, mission and community at its core, this center aims to leverage digital advancements, expand technology access, and enhance local workforce and educational opportunities. As technology advancements continue to outpace access, institutions like Fisk must embrace this new era of technology to ensure our community doesn’t get left behind.



Since Quantum Leap’s inception, our plan for the Innovation Center has been guided by a 'do no harm' philosophy, and we remain fully committed to total transparency, disclosure and accountability every step of the way. This facility will be designed to operate within the community without burdening our neighbors. That was a non-negotiable design requirement.



We deeply value all community feedback as every perspective helps ensure we fulfill the true intent of this mission-aligned plan for our students, faculty and staff, alumni and neighbors. Fisk will continue providing the community project updates as more information becomes available."

Do you have more information about this story, or concerns on data centers? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@Newschannel5.com