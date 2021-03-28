Menu

Flash flooding floods homes, blocks interstates

Viewer
Flooding in Franklin
Posted at 1:39 AM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 03:36:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many areas of Davidson, Wilson and Williamson Counties are flooding as severe storms continue to push through the mid-state.

Emergency crews are responding to many reports of water entering homes and businesses in Nashville and Franklin.

Franklin yard flooded
Water enters Franklin home.

Saturday's rainfall total for Nashville was 5.75," which is the largest daily rainfall ever recorded in March and ranks as the 4th-wettest day in Nashville's history, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are encouraging everyone in the areas impacted to stay inside and not put yourself or others in added danger by trying to save vehicles or other items outside.

Homes in the Crieve Hall area of Nashville were hit hard. Water rushed into homes and vehicles.

Crieve Hall Flooding
Crieve Hall flooding

Viewer Amy Holm recorded video below of the high water flow down the road in Crieve Hall as if it was a river.

