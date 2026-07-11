Flash floods: How to prepare for an intense storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Serious storms and heavy flooding have hit the Mid-State this week, and flash flooding has become a real problem.

Data shows instances of these intense, quick and dangerous floods are rising.

"The long-term projections, to around 2050, are that we're going to see more of these storm events," explained Janey Camp, a University of Memphis research professor specializing in community resilience.

She said what compounds the issue of flash flooding is all the development.

"We haven't built our infrastructure for that historically," said Camp. "So we have more rainfall coming in these intense storm events and fewer spaces for it to absorb into."

How can you, as a homeowner, prepare for a flash flood?

One, you can make sure you're up-to-date on news and weather apps so you know what's coming at you.

Two, you can elevate certain objects or equipment so they're not at risk.

Three, you can do your own homework: making sure you know if you're in a flood zone or not and revisiting whether you have flood insurance.

Camp said even if you're not in a flood-prone area, you might want to consider insurance.

"So some of these intense events...not to say everything's going to be horrible and more extreme, but it doesn't hurt to make preparations if you're starting to see waters getting close to your home and property."

After the event, be careful with cleanup. You could be at risk of electrocution, and you never know what's in the water.

Moving forward, research what resources are available to you. There may be grants or assistance available after the fact.

"Being resilient helps you not rely on others when disaster strikes," concluded Camp.

To learn if you're in a flood zone, you can go to Nashville and Davidson County's website.

To check river levels in real time, you can visit the National Water Prediction Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website.

To learn more about what you can do before, during and after a flood, visit the Ready website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.