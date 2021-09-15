Flood survivors encouraged to appeal to FEMA if deemed ineligible for assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Communities here in Middle Tennessee are still working to bounce back from the flash flooding from last month. While millions of dollars in federal disaster assistance have been approved, some may have been told they're ineligible. But FEMA says, it's just a matter of trying again.

FEMA says some Tennesseans may have gotten a letter saying their claim is ineligible for payment. But many times, it’s a simple fix. An application is often denied because additional information is needed, according to FEMA.

Applicants who were denied can write an appeal within 60 days of the date of their FEMA determination letter. You'll need to include documentation supporting your appeal.

That letter can be sent one of several ways:

Through disasterassistance.gov

Fax to (800) 827-8112

Mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center - PO BOX 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Once FEMA reviews your appeal, they will contact you within 90 days.

The federal assistance provides money for basic repairs to make a home safe and livable. For example, damage to your roof, utilities, windows and doors.