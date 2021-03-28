Flooding a concern in Rutherford County as more storms move through overnight

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is expecting another round of severe weather Saturday night and one of the big concerns is flooding. Rutherford County has already seen a good amount of that and we're not in the clear just yet.

The Rutherford County Sherriff's Office Facebook page is reporting a number of roads that are flooded and impassable. Take a look:

This is a picture of Epps Mill Road and Auldrige Drive, where small vehicles are being stalled near the Buchanan Exit of I-24. There is high water on the road.

And here water is spilling over at Walter Hill Dam and Nice Mill Dam.

In Smyrna, people are battling Saturday’s severe weather, while also dealing with the aftermath of Thursday’s EF-1 tornado.

Nearly two dozen homes were damaged in Clarkston Square neighborhood. Families spent hours putting tarps on their roofs and cleaning up debris ahead of this storm.

Ed lives, who on Addie Drive, said the winds were so powerful Thursday, it lifted his neighbor’s shed into the air and flung it on top of his shed.

“When you go through something like this it definitely gets your attention," he said.

If the tornado taught Ed anything, he says it’s the importance of being prepared and weather aware.

"I’ll tell you, when the storm hit we were prepared. We had our safe zone on and everything we needed... alarm went off and had everything in my phone and we went to our safe zone," he said.

Thankfully, no one was killed in the tornado.

If you don't have to go outside, stay indoors, but if you do decide to drive, take it slow and make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Click here to view information on closed/flooded roads in Rutherford County.

The wind has also been knocking down power lines. If you see any down power lines, don't go near them -- assume they are active.