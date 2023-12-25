FLOTUS visits military families in Fort Campbell affected by tornado

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — Christmas weekend is here, but for a lot of families this year will feel a lot different. Communities across the mid-state are still recovering from devastating tornadoes from two weeks ago.

On Saturday, The First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made a stop at Fort Campbell to meet with military families affected by the storm.

"The path to recovery has been challenging, but my family received all the love and support from family, friends, and the screaming eagles community," 101st Airborne Division Major Kevin Quiros said.

Officials say 68 military families with affiliation to the post are still displaced after the storm. FLOTUS flew in with Jolly Saint Nick to talk with those families and to give the children gifts.

Dr. Biden said it can be tough sometimes for people in the military to ask for help, because they’re usually the ones to answer the call.

It was important for her and President Joe Biden she said, to make sure these families knew they’re not alone, while they try to recover from the storms.

"The last few weeks have really tested your strength. Even in this moment of grief and heartbreak there’s so much love and support that surrounds you. On behalf of the president and Americans everywhere, you are in our hearts and we’re so grateful for you service," Dr. Biden said.

The toys were donated to the children by Toys for Tots. Families displaced by the tornado are receiving help from FEMA and the American Red Cross.