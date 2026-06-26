Food help: A guide to programs that help put food on the table

If you’re struggling to afford food, help is available through local, state, and federal programs. Below are places to start if you need groceries, meals, or nutrition support. Each program serves different needs, and many can be accessed online or by calling for assistance.



Second Harvest Food Bank Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee serves communities by providing quality food to local pantries in 46 counties in Tennessee. You can search for food distribution locations near you on their website. You can also find their next large-scale, one-day food distribution event by looking at the mobile pantry schedule online.

Free meals Meals on Wheels in Middle Tennessee provides nutritious, home‑delivered meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities who have difficulty preparing food on their own. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services, offers monthly food boxes to low‑income seniors aged 60 and older, helping them maintain a healthy diet.

SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Often called "food stamps," SNAP is a USDA program administered in Tennessee by the Department of Human Services for those needing nutritional assistance who meet certain qualifications. Eligibility is based on factors including income, household size, residency, citizenship status, and other qualifying criteria. Benefits are issued on an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, which works like a debit card and can be used to buy groceries at participating stores and online retailers.

For families with children The Tennessee General Assembly approved Summer EBT funding, but the program won't launch until 2027, leaving families to find other food resources for the 2026 summer. The USDA Meal Site Finder can help families locate nearby meal sites, while many local school districts and community organizations, including the YMCA, offer free summer meal programs. The WIC program is a special federally-funded program for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children under five. The Tennessee Department of Health provides the services in 126 county health departments, stand-alone clinics, and hospital sites. To find the closest site, call your local health department or navigate to WIC Clinics on this site.

