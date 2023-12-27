For people in places like Madison, the tornado devastation is still on their minds everyday

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The year may be coming to a close, but there's still a lot of rebuilding to be done after the December 9 tornadoes.

Seven tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. The National Weather Service determined East Campbell Road in Nashville suffered some of the worst damage.

Mike Hutchinson grew up at the end of the quiet street. He and his dad picked out the stones used for the siding of a large addition on the house. The home's stayed in his family for most of the last 60 years.

"My dad — bless his heart — if he were here he'd be right back up rebuilding again. I know my dad," said Mike Hutchinson.

East Campbell Road has gotten busier over the years, especially with the addition of the Nashville Electric Service North Substation. That's the NES facility that caught fire in the 125 mph winds during the EF-2 tornado.

As for Hutchinson's side of the block, he worries it's a total loss.

"I don't think there's nothing that can be done to put back anything the way it was. If there was a way I'd be starting on it today," he said.

The Davidson County property assessor encourages property owners with substantial damage to get in touch. In January, assessors plan to conduct field reviews to assess damages, and then develop a current value. A new valuation would affect the property taxes.

Metro Nashville officials have started to survey the extent of the damage, which could cost an estimated $3 million. That number could change.

To see a full review of the Dec. 9 tornadoes and hear more personal accounts of the day, watch our year in review coverage below.

