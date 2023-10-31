Forbes ranks Nashville as "hardest commute in the United States"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're looking for one of the scariest places in Nashville this Halloween, there's no need to wait for the dark of night when there seems to be a haunting on the highways every morning.

"The traffic gets real bad, especially the downtown area," Tredasha White, a Nashville driver said.

"Sometimes it will take you 45 minutes to get from Korean [Veterans] Boulevard over here to Visco Lane," Paul Thompson, who drives professionally for Nashville Ready Mix said.

According to Forbes, Nashville is the hardest city in America for a commute. The Nashville drivers NewsChannel 5 spoke to say it's something they struggle with every day. "You look out there now, it’s the middle of the day, and it’s already backed up," Thompson said.

But — is America's Music City really the worst in the nation? "That would shock me, especially coming from California," said Vini Haro, a new Nashvillian who just moved here from the West Coast.

Just to be clear, according to Forbes, it's not that Nashville has the longest commute. But there are other factors, like road conditions, that bump the city way down. Tredesha White learned that the hard way when she got a flat tire Tuesday morning. "I’m trying to fix the tire right now; the roads are horrible, and I feel like they need to do a better job of getting it together," said White.

The Forbes study also factors in access to public transportation and walkability. But the truly scary part for Nashville drivers — there doesn't seem to be a quick fix to end this traffic nightmare. "When you add the summer and the tourists and the traffic, forget about it," Thompson said. "It’s just getting worse."