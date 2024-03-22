Former Franklin coach accused of drugging, raping boys faces federal indictment

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former soccer coach accused of drugging and raping boys he coached in Franklin has been federally indicted.

The indictment charges 63-year-old Camilo Campos-Hurtado with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of using or possessing fraudulent immigration documents and one count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature which was stolen or produced without lawful authority.

Campos-Hurtado has been accused of drugging and raping boys he coached in soccer.

The former coach had left his phone at a Franklin pizza parlor where staff found hundreds of inappropriate videos and pictures of children, including videos of the rapes.

If convicted, Campos-Hurtado faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.