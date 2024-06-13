Watch Now
News

Actions

Former elementary principal Jonathan Ullrich, indicted in child rape case, cuts off ankle monitor

Ullrich mugs wanted 4-28-23 for web.jpeg
Maury County Sheriff's Office
Two mug shots of Jonathan Ullrich to help the public identify the suspect after he removed his GPS monitor and left his home against the conditions of his bond.
Ullrich mugs wanted 4-28-23 for web.jpeg
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Former principal of Longview Elementary School, Jonathan Ullrich, is currently on the run. According to the TBI, while on bond he cut off his ankle monitor and fled the area before his court date.

Ullrich was indicted on 21 charges last December, which included rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, rape, incest, and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released after posting a $350,000 bond.

The Maury County Sheriff's Office received information in Aprilwhich prompted deputies to obtain a warrant against Ullrich for violating his bond conditions. A motion was filed by the district attorney's office to revoke Ullrich's bond and an expedited hearing was held. Ullrich's bond was revoked as a result of that hearing and an order was issued for his arrest.

Have information about his whereabouts? There's a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his capture. Call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community