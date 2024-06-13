Former elementary principal Jonathan Ullrich, indicted in child rape case, cuts off ankle monitor

Former principal of Longview Elementary School, Jonathan Ullrich, is currently on the run. According to the TBI, while on bond he cut off his ankle monitor and fled the area before his court date.

Ullrich was indicted on 21 charges last December, which included rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, rape, incest, and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released after posting a $350,000 bond.

The Maury County Sheriff's Office received information in Aprilwhich prompted deputies to obtain a warrant against Ullrich for violating his bond conditions. A motion was filed by the district attorney's office to revoke Ullrich's bond and an expedited hearing was held. Ullrich's bond was revoked as a result of that hearing and an order was issued for his arrest.

Have information about his whereabouts? There's a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his capture. Call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

