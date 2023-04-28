Watch Now
Former Williamson Co. principal charged with child rape is on the run

He removed his ankle monitor, left note saying 'I can't do this anymore'
Maury County Sheriff's Office
Two mug shots of Jonathan Ullrich to help the public identify the suspect after he removed his GPS monitor and left his home against the conditions of his bond.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 28, 2023
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former principal of Longview Elementary School, Jonathan Ullrich, is wanted for violating the conditions of his bond after he removed his court-mandated GPS tracking monitor and left his home in Celina.

The District Attorney's Office of the 22nd Judicial District of Tennessee issued a release Friday asking for the public's help locating Ullrich.

Ullrich was indicted on 21 charges last December, which included rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, rape, incest and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released after posting $350,000 bond.

The release says that Ullrich should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous and that he has made statements indicating he may be violent and suicidal.

If you or anyone you know has information about the location of Ullrich, please contact DA Investigator Thomas Goetz at 931-374-1925 or the Maury County Sheriff's Office.

