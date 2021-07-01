Decommissioned MNPD officer Delke pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting of Daniel Hambrick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of decommissioned Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke was expected to begin July 12, but it won't be happening now that Delke has taken a plea deal in the case.

Delke took a deal of a three-year sentence with eligibility for release after 15 months. A plea settlement hearing will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Metro Police officer Andrew Delke was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Hambrick after Delke shot him during a foot chase back in 2018.

Photo of Daniel Hambrick provided by a friend, Carissa Turner. Delke shot Daniel Hambrick during a foot chase back in 2018.

Just last week, Judge Monte Watkins issued a ruling on what evidence would have been allowed in trial. However, the ruling was not made public. The motions in question were the state's usage of surveillance video from the scene of the shooting and testimony from a use-of-force expert who testified in Derek Chauvin trial.